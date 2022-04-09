×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has died

Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
09 April 2022
Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu who was the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.
Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu who was the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Princess Zulu-Ndlovu, who was the sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has died, the royal family confirmed on Friday.

Princess Thembi passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

“Yes she is no more. She died this morning. She was admitted in hospital today and died today,” family spokesperson Prince Mbonisi Zulu said.

Princess Thembi was one of the family members opposed to the installation of Prince Misuzulu as king.

She was part of the faction that supports Prince Simakade to ascend the throne. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read