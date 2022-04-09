Anti-apartheid activist Gege Mbikanye, 56, has died

A fearless freedom fighter, an astute educator and a skilful unifier.

This is how anti-apartheid activist and former Bay regional task team member Gege Mbikanye was described by ANC colleagues following his death on Friday.

Mbikanye, 56, died in hospital on Friday after a long illness ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said .

“Comrade Gege was an unshakeable political activist when political activism was not fashionable.

“Like many fearless youth of his time, he responded to the clarion call of [then ANC] President Oliver Tambo to render apartheid unworkable and make the country ungovernable.

“His political activism led to his incarceration at St Albans Prison in 1985, detained under the repressive State of Emergency,” Ngqondi said.

Mbikanye also participated in the Release Mandela Campaign, the 1 Million Signature Campaign led by United Democratic Front as well as campaigns against Tricameral Parliament, the End Conscription Campaign, the Bus Boycott, Consumer Boycott and many others waged against the apartheid regime.

“After COSAS [The Congress of South African Students] was banned, Gege and his comrades launched the Port Elizabeth Student Congress to ensure that students were mobilized in all organs of people's power,” Ngqondi said.

Mbikanye served at all the different regional executive committee's of the ANC Youth League and ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay region since the early 90’s.

He served as deputy director of Road Safety Education in the Department of Transport, a position he held until his passing.

Tributes have been pouring for Gege since the early hours of Saturday.

Bay ANC secretary Luyolo Nqakula said the news of Mbikanye’s death had left them shocked.

“The passing of Mbikanye is a shock and untimely.

"His passing is untimely because his organization, the ANC, was still expected a lot from him. He was one of the strong proponents of renewal of the ANC.

"He was a organic leader produced by the struggles of our people which is why he was an all rounder.

"We are confronted with a great sense of loss,” Nqakula said.