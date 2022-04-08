WATCH | Massive billboard of Jesus unveiled to 'evangelise' on busy Durban freeway

A Durban church has erected a billboard along the busy M4 depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Mount Calvary.

Part of their Easter project, members from The Worship Tabernacle, a church based in Shallcross, south of Durban, unveiled the billboard on the southern freeway last week.

Julian Tharmiha, 35, who deals with the church's media, said the project was a different approach to evangelism.

“This was a project that was part of the vision of our senior pastor Silas Lutchman. He had the idea about a month ago of erecting a billboard and putting up this message,” he said.