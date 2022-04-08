×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Massive billboard of Jesus unveiled to 'evangelise' on busy Durban freeway

By TIMESLIVE - 08 April 2022
A billboard of Jesus Christ was unveiled amid fireworks on March 31 along the M4 (southern freeway) in Durban by members of The Worship Tabernacle.
A billboard of Jesus Christ was unveiled amid fireworks on March 31 along the M4 (southern freeway) in Durban by members of The Worship Tabernacle.
Image: The Worship Tabernacle

A Durban church has erected a billboard along the busy M4 depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Mount Calvary.

Part of their Easter project, members from The Worship Tabernacle, a church based in Shallcross, south of Durban, unveiled the billboard on the southern freeway last week.

Julian Tharmiha, 35, who deals with the church's media, said the project was a different approach to evangelism.

“This was a project that was part of the vision of our senior pastor Silas Lutchman. He had the idea about a month ago of erecting a billboard and putting up this message,” he said.

The message “Live for Me, I died for you” aims to serve as a reminder of the reason for Easter. 

“Easter is about the death and resurrection of Jesus our saviour. We pray and believe that this billboard will evangelise to the thousands of people passing by, day and night. I believe about 140,000 cars drive along the M4 daily.”

Tharmiha said they planned to keep the billboard up for three months and the church has been humbled by the impact it had made on social media.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read