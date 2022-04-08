Transnet beefing up port security at Baakens Valley gate

Transnet is beefing up security at the Baakens Valley entrance of Gqeberha’s port after security-related incidents and businesses operating out of the commercial section of the harbour have welcomed the change.



Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) security manager Tembile Fumana said in a letter to stakeholders that the decision had been made to reinstate certain security measures that were temporarily done away with to make retailers, restaurants and recreational boating more accessible...