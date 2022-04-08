×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Social development department building renamed

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 08 April 2022

The social development department office precinct in New Brighton has been renamed the Jurmatha Majola Complex.

The renaming took place on Tuesday, with Premier Oscar Mabuyane in attendance...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read