×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

She is smiling down at us, says daughter accepting Rhodes honour for Mabuza

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
08 April 2022

Late cultural activist and diplomat Lindiwe Mabuza would have been thrilled to receive an honorary degree at the same Rhodes University graduation convocation as Lord Peter Hain and Professor Makhosazana Xaba.

This is according to Mabuza’s daughter, Thembi Msibi, who received the honour on her mother’s behalf...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space

Most Read