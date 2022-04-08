She is smiling down at us, says daughter accepting Rhodes honour for Mabuza
Late cultural activist and diplomat Lindiwe Mabuza would have been thrilled to receive an honorary degree at the same Rhodes University graduation convocation as Lord Peter Hain and Professor Makhosazana Xaba.
This is according to Mabuza’s daughter, Thembi Msibi, who received the honour on her mother’s behalf...
