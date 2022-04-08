Motherwell man killed in freeway shooting

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting along the M4 freeway on Thursday night which ended the life of a Motherwell man.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at about 7.35pm the man and two friends were travelling along the freeway when they realised they were being shot at.

“Suddenly they heard a loud noise that sounded like a tyre burst but immediately realised that they had been shot at.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the railings on the side.

“The driver and one passenger got out and ran away.

“When they returned to the vehicle, they found the back seated passenger dead inside the vehicle due to multiple gunshot wounds.”

The deceased was identified as Makilone Rapelang Emanuel, 34.

Van Rensburg said the suspects were unidentified at this stage and motive for the shooting was under investigation.

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

They are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Cokisile Mfunda at SAPS Mount Road on 082-442 1305 or Crimestop on 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

