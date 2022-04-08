Acclaimed science professors honoured at Rhodes graduation ceremony

Work in the field of HIV/Aids led to significant breakthroughs to help women manage a social dilemma

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Acclaimed South African epidemiology professors Samil Abdool Karim and his wife Quarraisha took to the Rhodes University graduation stage on Friday to receive their honorary degrees conferred by the institution.



Quarraisha received a doctor of science (DSc) honorary degree while Salim, who was virtually honoured with a doctor of science (DSc) degree during the institution’s October graduation season, was physically capped and hooded alongside his wife on Friday. ..