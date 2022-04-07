'We'll not only deal with criminals but also those renting places to them': Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele says the police will not only come down hard on criminals in Diepsloot but also the people who rent them places to stay.

The minister and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola visited the township in Gauteng on Wednesday.

This comes after hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Diepsloot to protest against crime, corruption and an alleged lack of policing on immigration laws.

The protest was ignited by the murders of seven people in the area at the weekend, which residents alleged were at the hands of illegal immigrants.