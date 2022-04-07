'We will not condone any form of criminality': Ramaphosa on Diepsloot tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the flare-up of violence in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, saying SA will not tolerate any form of criminality.

This comes after rolling protests this week and the murder of Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi in a mob attack on Wednesday night by a group going door-to-door demanding to check residents’ passports and identity documents.

“Any form of criminality that results in the death of anyone is not acceptable and we will take action to deal with it,” said Ramaphosa.