Rhodes professor receives award for producing hand sanitiser
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA in 2020 causing widespread panic, Rhodes University pharmacy professor Roderick Walker was part of the solution as he produced thousands of litres of hand-sanitiser liquids when it was critically needed.
Walker’s efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when he was awarded the Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Award for Community Engagement during the institution’s graduation ceremonies...
