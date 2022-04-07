×

Rhodes professor receives award for producing hand sanitiser

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
07 April 2022

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA in 2020 causing widespread panic, Rhodes University pharmacy professor Roderick Walker was part of the solution as he produced thousands of litres of hand-sanitiser  liquids when it was critically needed.

Walker’s efforts were rewarded on Wednesday when he was awarded the Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Award for Community Engagement during the institution’s graduation ceremonies...

