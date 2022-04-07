Plea to fix SA’s asylum management system and stop victimising migrants

The state is failing South Africans and migrants living in the country by not dealing with crime and by allowing impunity to continue around xenophobic attacks, says Amnesty International SA.

Shenilla Mohamed, Amnesty SA's executive director, said: “Authorities need to step up and adequately respond to high crime rates and deal with xenophobic attacks on vulnerable migrants who have become a scapegoat for communities unhappy with crime.

“Police need to act against anyone perpetrating a crime, but also those who take the law into their own hands. The violation of people’s rights to safety, security, dignity and life must not be allowed to continue with impunity.”

Despite its strong legal and human rights framework on refugees and asylum seekers’ rights, Amnesty said SA’s asylum management system is failing, leaving hundreds of thousands of applicants without proper documentation and worsening xenophobia in the country.

“The current asylum management system is failing everyone. In persisting with a broken system that leaves those trying to claim asylum undocumented and in limbo, the government is causing a divide and inflaming tensions between South Africans and fellow Africans living in the country,” Mohamed said.