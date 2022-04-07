Irate residents claim shoddy work being done by Algoa Park police

After exposing a sleeping cop and what residents claim is shoddy police work at the Algoa Park police station, the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch has vowed it will not rest until all of the issues are resolved.

On Wednesday, its members apprehended a 16-year-old boy who they believe was behind a spate of break-ins in the area.

The boy was caught with tools he had allegedly stolen from a bakkie

Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch president Mario Zeelie said he had butted heads with the police on Wednesday when he went to the police station for assistance.

“At first the police did not want to open a case because the suspect is a minor.

“They suggested that he be released into the custody of his mother instead,” Zeelie claimed.

“I told them we could not allow that to happen because the suspect was known for committing plenty of housebreakings and breaking into cars in the area.”

According to Zeelie, it was only after he insisted that a case was eventually opened.

But police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu denied this, saying said it was not true that the police had refused to open a case when the teenager was brought in.

She said the police had explained what the procedures entailed when a case was opened against a minor.

According to Naidu, police also explained that the complainant — in this case the person whose bakkie was broken into — had to present himself to the police station to open the case.

“When this was done, the suspect was arrested and detained.

“After he appeared in the juvenile court, he was released into the custody of his parents, as per the law.”

Naidu said a second suspect who was allegedly linked to the case had also been arrested.

The suspects were charged with theft and the possession of stolen goods, respectively.

Zeelie recently exposed a woman police officer who was allegedly fast asleep in the charge office while on duty.