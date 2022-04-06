×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews — Day 2

Starts at 9am

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2022

Five candidates are being interviewed to fill two vacancies in the Constitutional Court.

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will chair the interviews from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday. 

Section 174(4)(a) of the constitution requires the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to submit to President Cyril Ramaphosa three more names than required to fill a vacancy in the ConCourt.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win

Most Read