Redi Tlhabi throws shade at the EFF with Rupert & Rothschild wine jab
Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has thrown shade at the EFF’s march to Johann Rupert’s farms on Wednesday, suggesting the businessman may give the party some of his wine.
Party leader Julius Malema will lead a march to Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and deputy Floyd Shivambu will lead a group of protesters to the billionaire’s farms in Mpumalanga. They hope to “confront” Rupert about land issues.
Taking to social media, Tlhabi shared a picture of wine made in partnership between the Rupert and Rothschild families.
She said the premium wine was served at a gala dinner and jabbed that the EFF should get a bottle while confronting Rupert.
“This wine, served at an EFF gala dinner a while back, is absolutely delicious! Just perfect! I hope Rupert appreciated the support and will share some of the stock today. It’s the right thing to do,” she quipped.
This wine, served at @EFFSouthAfrica gala dinner a while back, is ABSOLUTELY delicious! Just perfect! I hope Rupert appreciated the support & will share some of the stock today. It's the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/v1l6d9ZdsJ— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) April 6, 2022
The march takes place on the anniversary of Jan van Riebeeck’s arrival at the Cape in 1652.
“It was on this day in 1652 that the ancestor of land thieves, Jan van Riebeeck, arrived in SA. Most of our people are landless today because of settlers such as Rupert, who are beneficiaries of land stolen from our ancestors,” said the EFF.
“His wealth was born on April 16 1652 when his colonial ancestor arrived on our shores. The EFF will picket and demand the return of our land at his doorstep.”
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Van Riebeek’s arrival had left Africans destitute.
“Our people are living on top of each other in squatter camps. People are unemployed and subjected to menial labour such as being gardeners and security guards. We are treated like subhumans on our own land,” he said.
Malema has been criticised by some people who say he lives the high life while taking aim at elitism.
In 2017, he was labelled a “Gucci revolutionary” by Zimbabwean politicians and in 2019 raised eyebrows when he was reportedly listed as a member of the exclusive Inanda Club.
