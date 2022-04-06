×

Nurses on go-slow at Kariega day hospital

Patients suffer as staff complain of host of unresolved challenges

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
06 April 2022

A go-slow by nurses at the Laetitia Bam Day Hospital has exposed a staff shortage and poor working conditions, with patients left to feel the brunt.

The go-slow started a week ago and indicators are that it will carry on for a while as nurses’ demands are being ignored, according to staff...

