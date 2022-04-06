Greyhound and Citiliner return to roads before Easter

Greyhound and Citiliner buses, which stopped operating in February 2021 due to Covid-19, will be back on the roads on April 13 before Easter after the company’s relaunch in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Luxury coach operator Greyhound and Citiliner, the semi-luxury division of Greyhound, were put up for auction by former owner KAP Industrial after operating at a loss for a number of years, resulting in about 4,000 people losing their jobs.

The passenger bus lines’ financial woes were worsened by reduced travel due to Covid-19 restrictions, the closure of borders with Mozambique and Zimbabwe and the restriction of bus occupancy numbers.

The bus sector employs about 35,000 people and contributes R5bn a year to the economy.

Speaking at the relaunch, deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said it was a “bitter pill to swallow” when Greyhound, which was established in 1984, ceased operations last year. “We couldn’t imagine our roads without Greyhound,” she said.