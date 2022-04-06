Dramatic murder-suicide in Despatch

Man, 65, guns down wife, 39, then turns weapon on himself

Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A murder-suicide played out in Despatch on Tuesday afternoon when a 65-year-old man fatally shot his wife, 39, and then turned the gun on himself.



Neighbours said they heard multiple gunshots coming from the house at about 12.30pm and immediately alerted the police...