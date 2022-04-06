ConCourt interviews | Judge Kathree-Setiloane urges JSC to appoint ‘strong competent women’

She made it clear women shouldn’t be appointed for the sake of meeting quotas.

“It is very important not to pay lip service to the issue of gender but to make appointments of strong competent women. You don’t appoint women because they are women and for the sake of being women, but you appoint women who are competent, who are skilled in a particular area of law and are committed to the objectives of the constitution.”

Kathree-Setiloane acted in the ConCourt from July to December 2017 and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the Labour Appeal Court and the Competition Appeal Court.

She told justice minister Ronald Lamola she was more “tempered” and a “calmer individual” since her interview in October.

The JSC was forced to redo interviews for the posts this month after the Council for the Advancement of the SA constitution challenged its lawfulness and constitutionality.

“It helped me grow in strength, it helped me develop as a judge. It helped to point out what is needed as a judge in terms of strength, character, humility, patience, ability to be fair and objective and in terms of ability to be unbiased. This room brings a lot of wisdom for any character who appears before it.”

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo outlined some of the supplementary criteria each candidate needed to meet to be considered for the position.