Blue light brigades are a threat to road users, says AA

Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) convoys transporting politicians on the country’s roads – especially on major highways – continue to pose a road safety threat for all motorists, and their operation should be reviewed.

The Automobile Association (AA) says it will communicate with the ministers of police and transport to have such a review of the blue light brigades instituted urgently.

“Blue light brigades are, simply put, a threat to other drivers. There is growing anecdotal evidence that PPU drivers are aggressive to other road users, that they travel way above the applicable speed limits, that they swerve dangerously in and out of traffic, and that they disrespect other road users. But the blame is not only theirs. Their passengers are as much to blame, if not more so,” says the AA.

Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) permits drivers of emergency vehicles such as traffic officers and duly authorised drivers, as well as particularly a “person appointed in terms of the SA Police Service Act who drives a vehicle in the carrying out of his or her duties”, to disregard the directions of a road traffic sign displayed in the prescribed manner. Regulation 176 of the NRTA further states drivers on the road are supposed to give an absolute right of way to a vehicle sounding a device or bell or displaying an identification lamp

The AA points out that any driver who drives recklessly or is careless about the safety of other users on the road can be held liable for gross negligence when they pose a threat to property or another person whether they were driving a politician, delegate, VIP or car fitted with a blue light, just like any other road user.

“Obviously we appreciate this regulation is intended to deal with emergencies and to give authorities the road space they need to deal with these. But to invoke this legislation to transport VIPs at high speeds, with a total disregard of traffic laws, is not only unacceptable, it’s dangerous. Road users should not be bullied off the road or be forced to give right of way when it is not safe to do so. The law protects the safety of the road user first,” says the AA.

The association says such behaviour negates any attempts by government to address the country’s high annual road death numbers. It notes if blue light brigades are allowed to continue operating as they do – unchecked and out of control – government has no moral place to speak about the national road safety crisis.

“If politicians, and members of the cabinet, speak about road safety and the need to deal effectively with the carnage on the country’s roads, they must also obey the rules and instruct their drivers to do likewise. When blue light brigades exceed speed limits, and drive dangerously and recklessly on roads, the message is that rules don’t apply to them, and the safety of other road users doesn’t matter to them,” says the association.