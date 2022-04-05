Witness to Nelson Mandela Bay murder evades questions

By Devon Koen

The credibility of a state witness was called into question on Tuesday by the defence attorney for one of two men accused of murder after he failed to elaborate on statements made in his testimony.



Testifying under cross-examination by advocate Elsabet Theron, the witness, who cannot be named as he is under witness protection, confirmed he was a former member of the notorious Upstand Dogs gang but opted not to comment on specific questions posed to him...