'What has changed, kanti?'- SA reacts to end of national state of disaster
South Africans have flooded social media with reaction to the scrapping of the national state of disaster.
After two years of living under lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that most of the regulations introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19 have been removed.
Several will remain for a 30-day transition period “to ensure essential public health precautions and other necessary services are not interrupted while the new regulations in terms of the National Health Act come into effect”.
“What this means is that all regulations and directions made in terms of the Disaster Management Act following the declaration of the national state of disaster in response to Covid-19 are repealed with effect from midnight tonight, with the exception of a few transitional measures,” he explained.
These exceptions include: wearing a face mask in an indoor public space, existing restrictions on gatherings, existing regulations on international travel, the special R350 social relief of distress grant; and the extension of the validity of a learner’s licence, driving licence card, licence disc, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle.
The news was welcomed by many on social media, who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the scrapping of the national state of disaster and weigh in on the transitional regulations.
While some applauded the move, others joked that nothing had changed and we are just in “lockdown level zero for 30 days”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa "The pandemic is over but continue wearing masks, sanitizing and limit gathering"— Bongza ®🇿🇦 ❁ (@justbongza) April 4, 2022
What has changed kanti? 🤣🤣🤣#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/azMqrbgufd
We need a #FamilyMeeting to discuss Gender based violence, to discuss high rates of crime, to discuss progress with education and jobs.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 4, 2022
We need weekly updates on service delivery and the fight against corruption.
We need that daily dashboard. We need that level of focus.
We are on level zero for 30days 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/lJ91jOBHYM— Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) April 4, 2022
Honourable President of Republic of South Africa Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/XM30q0KkSH— Vongani Baloyi🇿🇦 (@PapaWaHlayiseko) April 4, 2022
I swear i heard this speech before #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/eObUGUQBS3— KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) April 4, 2022
As tired as we are with Covid19 and its exhausting laws. Personally, I'd love for masks and social distancing to be kept. For hygienic sake and people not standing too close to us. Because yhuu ha.a! People be breathing on our faces. 😭#FamilyMeeting— Naomii_Light 🌻 (@TebogoN_Kotsedi) April 4, 2022
So in tonight’s #FamilyMeeting President Cyril Ramaphosa put and end to the 21 days of lockdown, 2 years later pic.twitter.com/LmzSMHk0Bz— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) April 4, 2022
ZCC members after 20h00 #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/iw7qT49tJe— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) April 4, 2022
#FamilyMeeting President Cyril Ramaphosa wants us to celebrate the lifting The National State Of Disaster, something he should have done a year ago.— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) April 4, 2022
We need serious meetings from now on, like him addressing us about how we can tackle unemployment. pic.twitter.com/pGEEkxVPc9
