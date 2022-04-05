Smooth operator goes to ground as cops close in

Several Bay residents say they were fleeced of thousands of rand by suspected con artist

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Promises of quick returns on large investments have left a number of Gqeberha residents seething after allegedly being swindled out of their hard-earned money.



Several people have allegedly lost tens of thousands of rand after buying into the smooth operator’s promises of big profits from deals — which turn out to be dodgy — involving the buying and selling of cars, vending machines and even non-existent Wagyu beef...