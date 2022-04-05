×

WATCH | Police asleep on the job?

Cop taking a nap in charge office last straw for fed-up Algoa Park residents

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
05 April 2022

A lack of visible policing, serious crimes not being registered or properly investigated, and police officers who quite literally sleep on the job are some of the complaints levelled against the Algoa Park police precinct.

Residents have voiced their frustration as crime in the area continues to skyrocket...

Police asleep on the job?
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return

