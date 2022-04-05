Nelson Mandela Bay’s fields of broken dreams

Municipality battling to find funds to rehabilitate vandalised, neglected sports facilities

Hopes of developing sport in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships and the northern areas are becoming dimmer by the day as youngsters are compelled to practise and compete on rundown fields with vandalised facilities.



For these communities, many of which are plagued by gangsterism and drugs, sport should be providing a glimmer of hope...