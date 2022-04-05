×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay’s fields of broken dreams

Municipality battling to find funds to rehabilitate vandalised, neglected sports facilities

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
05 April 2022

Hopes of developing sport in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships and the northern areas are becoming dimmer by the day as youngsters are compelled to practise and compete on rundown fields with vandalised facilities.

For these communities, many of which are plagued by gangsterism and drugs, sport should be providing a glimmer of hope...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police asleep on the job?
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return

Most Read