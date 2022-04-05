Municipal officials in crossfire of city manager battle

Qaba takes aim at Nqwazi over deputy director of arts and culture appointment

Premium Ntsikelelo Qoyo

Politics Reporter



As the battle for city manager rages on, some municipal officials are finding themselves in the crosshairs.



The latest salvo comes from economic development executive director Anele Qaba, who is moving to institute an external investigation into the appointment of deputy director of arts and culture Julia Ajah-Mvunelwa...