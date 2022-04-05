Municipal officials in crossfire of city manager battle
Qaba takes aim at Nqwazi over deputy director of arts and culture appointment
As the battle for city manager rages on, some municipal officials are finding themselves in the crosshairs.
The latest salvo comes from economic development executive director Anele Qaba, who is moving to institute an external investigation into the appointment of deputy director of arts and culture Julia Ajah-Mvunelwa...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.