LISTEN | All Eastern Cape schools will get textbooks by Tuesday: department
Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said all schools in the province should have textbooks by the end of Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning Mtima said textbooks had left their facilities.
The provincial department was ordered by the Makhanda high court in March to ensure that all public schools had textbooks by the end of the month.
Khula Development Forum, represented by the Legal Resources Centre, took the department to court over its failure to deliver textbooks to pupils.
