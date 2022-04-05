×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | All Eastern Cape schools will get textbooks by Tuesday: department

Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
05 April 2022
The Eastern Cape education department says the delivery of textbooks in the province is 98% completed. Stock photo.
The Eastern Cape education department says the delivery of textbooks in the province is 98% completed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/DUSANKA VISNJICAN

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said all schools in the province should have textbooks by the end of Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning Mtima said textbooks had left their facilities.

The provincial department was ordered by the Makhanda high court in March to ensure that all public schools had textbooks by the end of the month. 

Khula Development Forum, represented by the Legal Resources Centre, took the department to court over its failure to deliver textbooks to pupils.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police asleep on the job?
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return

Most Read