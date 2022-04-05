Khoi activists out in force as community members appear in Knysna court

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A group of Khoi activists brought traffic to a standstill in the streets of Knysna as they made their way to the magistrate’s court to support two community members who had been arrested for malicious damage to a property.



Charles Froechlick and his mother, Maria Roman, appeared in court on Monday...