Kamma Park residents desperate for metro to act on overgrown plots

Snakes, rats, spiders, flies and a plague of robberies from nearby erven with overgrown grass have been a constant struggle for Kamma Park residents as the plots are left unattended.

The plots of open ground, some of which belong to the municipality, are located between Nerina Avenue and Thionville Road.

A Metro Matters team visited the large open area and found the grass overgrown and weeds as high as trees.

Ronelle Viljoen, 60, who lives in a complex opposite the open space, said she had complained several times to Ward 8 councillor Gustav Rautenbach and the municipality’s public health department, to no avail.

Viljoen said since she moved into the complex in 2018, the grass had been cut just once.

“We caught two snakes hanging on the electric fence before.

“We have children and dogs on our property and we fear that one day they will sneak in and bite them,” she said.

“I have been pleading with the municipality for years to clean and maintain this space because if it was mine that looked like that, they would have long ago issued me with fines.”

Viljoen said she had written to the mayor’s office, and was told in March that due to budget constraints the city was unable to provide financial assistance to help clear the space, and the matter had been referred to the human settlements and public health departments for consideration.

“This is a worry for us.

“Domestic workers used to use the open space for a shortcut to work and can’t any more due to safety concerns.

“We are not safe and the grass is growing uncontrollably,” she said.

Her husband, Gerhadus, was concerned that the overgrown erven would affect the market value of their property and no-one would want to buy their house.

He said the municipality had previously blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and cleaning equipment stolen from Settlers Park for its failure to attend to the problem.

Rautenbach said he was in constant talks with officials to resolve the problem.

He said the concern of overgrown erven was an old problem in his ward and had been decreasing as the metro was acting on it.

“Some of the plots belong to private owners and some to the department of public works and the municipality,” he said.

He said the department had run out of budget to cut grass and clean the sites.

Services were expected to resume this month and he would follow up on Thursday.

“The metro had cleaned the fire break part of the area as they don’t have funds to clean the whole area, that I can confirm.

“But I want to assure the residents that I will fight until all the overgrown erven issues in the ward are resolved.”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said a fire break had been created in the area late last year and early this year.

“It was included [in the budget] in this financial year and we made efforts to clear around the property in St Louis complex.

“However, we are not able to clear the whole public open space due to lack of funds.”

Ndamase said a contract was in place for bush clearing, but clearing the whole area would consume the budget, which had been earmarked for maintenance of the entire metro.

“This public open space is included in our future plan,” she said.

HeraldLIVE