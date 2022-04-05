Interviews for judicial vacancies set to begin on Tuesday with JSC affirming it will stick to guidelines

The Judicial Service Commission will interview candidates for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. The appointments will bring the apex court closer to having its full set of 11 permanent judges.

The constitution states that the Constitutional Court must consist of a chief justice, a deputy chief justice and nine other judges.

The use of acting judges was a practice of former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, where in one case, four acting judges heard the case about transparency in political party funding.

With the appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice effective from April 1, and the appointment of two judges to the court in January, the court now has a chief justice and seven permanent judges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated last month when he appointed Zondo as chief justice he would nominate Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya to be deputy chief justice.