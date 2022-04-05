Cops offer R50,000 for info that could help find Amahle Thabethe, missing since 2019
As Monday marked exactly three years since Amahle Michel Thabethe went missing, Gauteng police offered a R50,000 reward for any information that could help in finding her.
She was eight years old when she was reported missing at Tsakane police station on April 4 2019.
On that day, Thabethe was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house.
Thabethe volunteered to show the man the house and was never seen again.
“At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and white T-shirt and black jeans with pockets the printed with hearts,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said.
Sello said a task team was formed to investigate and has followed up on all information received.
She said anyone with positive information that could lead to Amahle or the perpetrator(s) is requested to contact Sgt Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258.
Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps App or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. All information received will be treated as confidential.
In December, Amahle's aunt Thandazo Nkosi, told TimesLIVE that the family had never stopped searching for her.
“We believe that Amahle is still alive and we hope and pray that one day she will be at home with us. Since she has been gone, our Christmas has not been the same because we miss her a lot,” Nkosi said at the time.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.