57-year-old Limpopo teacher killed during robbery at car dealership

Police in Westenburg outside Polokwane have arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of a 57-year-old man during a robbery at a local car dealership at Nirvana.

The man, identified as Muofhe Levwimbe, a teacher from Vhembe District, had brought his vehicle in for service when the incident occurred.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder, business robbery, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He said the suspect allegedly entered a BMW dealership pretending to buy a car and suddenly pulled out a firearm and demanded car keys from the manager.

“During the altercation, the 57-year-old client who had apparently brought his vehicle for service, was shot at close range and died instantly. The suspect thereafter took the car keys and drove off with a gold BMW. Police were immediately alerted and reacted promptly, the suspect was arrested at Silicon next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane after he was allegedly found inside the stationary robbed BMW motor vehicle,” he said.

Mojapelo said two firearms were found inside the vehicle.

Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers applauded the SAPS members for the swift arrest.

Mojapelo said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE