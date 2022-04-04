Witness tells how he heard eight shots before murder accused left house

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A self-confessed former gang member told the Gqeberha high court on Monday that he had heard at least eight shots being fired inside the house where a Bloemendal man was murdered.



The man, who is not being named as he is under witness protection, said he and three other people were in the Bibby Street, Bloemendal, house on the morning of July 8 2018...