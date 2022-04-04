Thuli Madonsela: The real sell-outs of our time are those responsible for state capture

Madonsela was appointed public protector in 2009, and her “state of capture” report in 2016 led to the establishment of the state capture inquiry in 2018.

Her report investigated former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. This followed Zuma’s withdrawal of his application for an interdict preventing its release, and an order of the Pretoria high court ordering its release.

Speaking on the DA online show The Inside Track earlier this year, Madonsela said state capture’s roots were not cadre deployment but hijacking.

“Some of your colleagues have referred to cadre deployment as a major problem. My preliminary conclusion as a public protector was that what we had seen was not cadre deployment but hijack,” she said.

“If you look at China as a country, it has cadre deployment. What does that mean? It means they deploy the best in their party, people who have been trained in state craft, the best of them. That’s why China has become a global giant. It’s because of cadre deployment.”

Madonsela said she is neither for nor against cadre deployment.

“ State capture was about the family of [former] president Zuma having gone into business with the Gupta family, and the power given to Zuma by the people of SA being hijacked and repurposed to advance the business interests of these two families,” said Madonsela.