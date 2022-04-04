×

News

SA records four deaths and 889 new Covid-19 cases

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
04 April 2022
SA recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/MARI DAV

Four people have died and 889 have tested positive for Covid-19 in SA, according to the latest statistics.

On Sunday night the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said one death reported by the health department occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

“This brings the total fatalities to 100,050 to date.”

The latest new cases bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3,722,954, with a 5.3% positivity rate.

  “Most new cases were from Gauteng (42%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (25%), Western Cape 19%, Eastern Cape for 5% and Free State.

TimesLIVE

 

