News

Leadership law causing division in Khoi-San community

By Roslyn Baatjies - 04 April 2022

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act promulgated in November 2019 is said to be causing division among members of the Khoi-San community in the Eastern Cape.

Makhanda Khoi-San leader chief Jean Burgess said the biggest concern centred on the section relating to the recognition of a traditional or Khoi-San community or leader...

