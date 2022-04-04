Leadership law causing division in Khoi-San community
The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act promulgated in November 2019 is said to be causing division among members of the Khoi-San community in the Eastern Cape.
Makhanda Khoi-San leader chief Jean Burgess said the biggest concern centred on the section relating to the recognition of a traditional or Khoi-San community or leader...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.