Fans brave rain to take in thrilling Ironman spectacle

Morning rain did not dampen the spirits of athletes from across the world who descended on the Bay vying for the title of Ironman against the background of lively singing and dancing.

The sporting showcase drew a crowd of about 150 spectators to the main race on Sunday with traditional music filling the air.

Despite the professional athletes having a shortened swim because of rough seas, with the leg cancelled for the other competitors, the 2022 Isuzu Ironman African Championship lived up to its reputation with the return of seasoned athletes, as well as dozens of others taking part for the first time.

Gqeberha homeboy and favourite Kyle Buckingham, who moved into the lead in the first few kilometres of the run, held off a charging Bradley Weiss in a thrilling finish, with Matt Trautman making it a SA one-two-three.

Germany’s Daniela Bleymehl took the win in the women’s race, with compatriot Elena Illeditsch coming in second.

SA’s Magda Nieuwoudt was third.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Mcebisi Bass Kamana officially welcomed the athletes, supporters and tourists to Gqeberha before the start of the race at Kings Beach.

Kamana said the metro was pleased to be associated with Ironman and complimented the organisers on the international standard of the competition.

Isuzu senior vice-president Craig Uren said that after two years of not much happening in the Bay because of the pandemic, people were enjoying being outside again.

“Pity about the weather today [Sunday], but we will take it.

“Just talking with the athletes it is clear they are happy to be out as well.

“This is a big week for us.

“It brings a lot of people to the city, it helps us stimulate the economy and we need it.

“We are proud to be associated with the event,” Uren said.

Tobias Doerfler, 51, who will return to Germany at the end of April, travelled from East London to fulfil his dream of completing his first full Ironman.

He said he was excited and confident after his four months of training.

“Doing a full Ironman has been my dream since I first arrived in East London four years ago.”

He thanked his East London-based coach, Vukile Makeleni.

“I have done The People’s Triathlon and The Herald Cycle Tour.

“The beachfront is my favourite place in Gqeberha.

“In Germany, I do not have these opportunities.

“We have the North and the East Sea, but I appreciate swimming in the Indian Ocean, it is so beautiful,” Doerfler said.

Rob Cheetham, 42, who is from Gqeberha, but who now lives with his family in the UK, said it was always great to come back home even if he had to be his wife Suzie’s bag carrier.

“This is my wife’s sixth Ironman in Gqeberha.

“She gave birth to our baby just 15 months ago.

“This is her first race in two years. She is in good shape,” Cheetham said.

Suzie said the race was sentimental for her because she did her first triathlon in Gqeberha with a bicycle and a wet suit borrowed from a man who was about six feet tall.

“I really like racing here, I like the crowds — the locals are amazing — so it is nice to be back.

“With this being my first race in two years it is quite nerve-racking.

“I had forgotten how so much stuff needed to be done to get ready, but it is nice to be doing what I love.”

Port Elizabeth Metro Bed and Breakfast Association chair Shena Wilmot said events such as the Ironman boosted the city’s accommodation industry and the tourism sector.

“Most [bed-and-breakfast establishments] in Humewood and Summerstrand are full.

“There is accommodation available further from the event so it helps hugely in spreading the visitors to our city.

“Our sector has not yet recovered from the impact of Covid-19, but it is definitely picking up.

“We need all departments in our municipality working together to bring tourism back to its full potential.

“This would mean many more jobs, which need to be a primary goal,” Wilmot said.

Alan Govender, 54, who has run two Comrades marathons, said Ironman was a challenge he wanted to tick off his list.

“Ironman does not have one discipline — like life, you have strong and weak areas.

“You need to be a balanced person.

“There is always something different in life so you need to be balanced in real life as well,” Govender said.

HeraldLIVE