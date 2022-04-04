Can I get sick from too many Covid-19 vaccinations?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has allayed fears about getting too many Covid-19 vaccines, saying the risk of serious side-effects does not increase with additional jabs.

The national health department recently allowed those who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, meaning they have received both doses, to get the booster shot 90 days after the second dose instead of 180 days.

It said individuals older than 18 who have received one dose of the J&J vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of the same vaccine or a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine after two months.

The introduction of boosters has created fears that some may “overdo”" vaccination with too many shots.

The CDC said it is the timing between vaccination and not the number that pose a risk.