WATCH | 'July unrest was humiliating,' Ramaphosa tells SAHRC

“They [ordinary people] participate in their own humiliation because they cannot help it, because they are caught up in this maelstrom of poverty and inequality,” he said.

“I found it humiliating that SA, that is characterised as a middle-income country, could be subjected to the type of unrest where poor people were thrown into the stores looking for food, looking for whatever goods they could get.

“How do I hold my head up as the head of state of SA when we’ve just been through an event like this”.

The commission has been holding hearings into the unrest since last year. It has heard testimony from senior police officers and members of the defence force.

TimesLIVE