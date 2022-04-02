IN PICTURES | Court ruling clears the way for ANC elective conference to go ahead in Emalahleni
The ANC elective conference in Mpumalanga is going ahead this weekend after an urgent court interdict to halt it was dismissed.
Two ANC members in the province rushed to the high court in Pretoria on Thursday asking to declare as unlawful a few procedural matters that preceded the conference, including the dissolution of the provincial executive committee by the ANC national working committee claiming the structure had no such powers.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had always said that the conference should go ahead despite the court challenge.
“There was never a point where the ANC took its eyes off the ball because we knew our processes are quite tight and that we will emerge victorious. We were not worried,” Mabe said.
ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile echoed Mabe’s statement saying the conference could now continue.
“We are relieved that we can now proceed properly with our conference arrangements. We have already had a successful opening, we are now going in for the next session for today until Sunday, so we are pleased,” Mashatile said.
The conference delegates rejoiced in song when the news that they can go ahead was announced by co-ordinator in the ANC secretary-general office, Gwen Ramokgopa, who is also a chief deployee in Mpumalanga.
Ramokgopa also warned that ANC members should not get into a habit of resolving its matters in court.
TimesLIVE
