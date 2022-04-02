×

News

Hawks put counterfeit washing powder factory on rinse cycle

Philani Nombembe
Journalist
02 April 2022
The Hawks raided a counterfeit washing powder manufacturing facility in Springs, Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

A 42-year-old man is due in court after the Hawks discovered a counterfeit washing powder facility in Gauteng this week.

Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase, the spokesperson for the directorate, said a team comprising the Hawks, brand protectors from Spoor & Fisher Attorneys and police descended on premises in Selection Park, Springs, on Friday.

Nkwalase said the team discovered a well-equipped washing powder manufacturing facility.

“A disruptive search operation was preceded by an in-depth investigation into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the said premises,” Nkwalase said.

The Hawks confiscated large quantities of washing powder manufacturing material in Springs, Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

“Samples of the counterfeit products were purchased while the intellectual property rights section of the serious commercial crime investigation team based at the Hawks head office were carrying out their preliminary investigation along with brand protectors.”

Nkwalase said the team found that the premises was a large-scale manufacturing and distribution facility.

“A huge amount of raw materials including machinery as well as an industrial sifting machine, unbranded washing powder along with counterfeit labels bearing well-known trademarks of various proprietors, sodium, filled and empty buckets, electronic scales, colouring and dye were all found and seized for further investigation. The combined value of all the goods seized has not yet been established,” he said.

He said criminal and civil action against the suspect is under way. Nkwalase said the suspect will be summonsed to appear at the Springs magistrate's court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act when investigations are concluded.

TimesLIVE

 

