Youth from eight Motherwell schools to be trained in performing arts

Pupils to take part in festival in May after upskilling at variety of workshops

The South African Arts and Culture Youth Forum has invited eight Motherwell schools to train in various workshops aimed at empowering the youth in performing arts.



Forum regional chair Mzimkhulu Tom said the pupils would be trained in dance, poetry, theatre, music and fine art by a team of 15 forum members at the start of the new term. ..