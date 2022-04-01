Woman accused of strangling girl on beach shows no emotion

State to oppose bail for suspect in killing of boyfriend’s daughter

By Riaan Marais -

Two families packed the benches of the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday — and chose to avoid each other for the sake of civility and justice.



Lesley-Ann Damons, 25, made her first court appearance after allegedly strangling her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter, Quinisha Sebrant, at Maitland Beach on Monday...