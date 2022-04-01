Woman accused of strangling girl on beach shows no emotion
State to oppose bail for suspect in killing of boyfriend’s daughter
Two families packed the benches of the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday — and chose to avoid each other for the sake of civility and justice.
Lesley-Ann Damons, 25, made her first court appearance after allegedly strangling her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter, Quinisha Sebrant, at Maitland Beach on Monday...
