×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Excitement boils over for Ironman epic

01 April 2022
A group of Ironman athletes cycling along Marine Drive ahead of this weekends Ironman
A group of Ironman athletes cycling along Marine Drive ahead of this weekends Ironman
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Apprehensive, scared, excited, keen, petrified — all rolled into one.

That sums up how athletes are most likely feeling before this weekend’s Isuzu Ironman African Championships, according to Gqeberha triathlete Michelle Enslin.

The epic race sees athletes swim 3,8km at sea, cycle 180km and then run 42,2km on Sunday.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Enslin, who contracted Covid-19 in January and will not be participating after completing 15 Ironmans, offers some advice to athletes. 

She also appeals to residents to go out there to support the athletes, the first time they will be able to do so since 2019.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read