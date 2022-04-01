LISTEN | Excitement boils over for Ironman epic

Apprehensive, scared, excited, keen, petrified — all rolled into one.

That sums up how athletes are most likely feeling before this weekend’s Isuzu Ironman African Championships, according to Gqeberha triathlete Michelle Enslin.

The epic race sees athletes swim 3,8km at sea, cycle 180km and then run 42,2km on Sunday.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Enslin, who contracted Covid-19 in January and will not be participating after completing 15 Ironmans, offers some advice to athletes.

She also appeals to residents to go out there to support the athletes, the first time they will be able to do so since 2019.