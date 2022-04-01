Eskom welcomes 20-year sentences for fraudsters who stole R35m

Two men were each sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail for fraud and corruption that cost Eskom R35m.

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sentenced former Eskom financial controller Mosai Barnard Moraka and Eskom service provider Victor Vilosi Tshabalala on Tuesday after finding them guilty of 53 counts of fraud and theft.

The court also granted an order wherein both men will forfeit their respective properties to the state.

The properties were placed under a preservation order in November last year and will now be sold, with the proceeds being paid directly to Eskom.

The pair was immediately taken into custody on Tuesday to begin their sentences.