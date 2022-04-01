Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to give evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) national investigative hearings into the July 2021 unrest.

Ramaphosa will appear before the hearings panel and give testimony with regard to his responsibility as the head of state.

Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said: “The commission launched the investigative hearings to exercise its constitutional and statutory mandate in relation to the causes of the unrest as well as the affect of the unrest on human rights.”