Bheki Cele 'optimistic, enthusiastic' about working with new commissioner

“The ministry is hopeful this appointment, which marks a new chapter in the life of the SAPS, will further strengthen the existing efforts within the service to safeguard South Africans and all those who live within our borders, along with their property,” read the statement.

“No stranger to the functioning of the SAPS both on an administrative and operational level, the police ministry is confident Lt-Gen Masemola, who served as the deputy national commissioner responsible for policing since April 2016, will hit the ground running in pursuing the overall vision of the organisation and take it to new heights.”

Cele thanked Ramaphosa for making a speedy appointment after announcing an end to Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole’s contract last month.

“We must commend President Ramaphosa for acting with agility in making the appointment and not allowing a vacuum to exist in this office, which is critical in the leadership and the mobilisation of all personnel and resources responsible for the safety and security of our country,” Cele said.