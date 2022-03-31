News

Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk

By Reuters - 31 March 2022
Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily 'Bild' reported, citing regulator KBA.
Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily 'Bild' reported, citing regulator KBA.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily “Bild” reported, citing regulator KBA.

The publication cited the KBA as saying “inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire”, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, “Bild” said. 

This is a developing story.

subscribe

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read