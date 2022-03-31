Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk

Volkswagen Group will have to recall more than 100,000 vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, German daily “Bild” reported, citing regulator KBA.

The publication cited the KBA as saying “inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire”, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, “Bild” said.

This is a developing story.