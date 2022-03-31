'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' — alleged instigator of the July unrest — plans to sue after her case is thrown out of court

The Germiston woman alleged to be behind the infamous Twitter account @African Soil — Sphithiphithi Evaluator — which police claimed was used to instigate the July 2021 unrest, on Wednesday announced that she was suing the state after the case against her was struck off the court roll.

In a statement, Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi’s lawyers detailed how the case had been struck off the roll at the Germiston magistrate's court after several postponements since her arrest in August 2021.

Majozi's lawyers from Thaga Attorney Inc said after marking the last postponement as final, the magistrate on Wednesday refused to heed to the state's call for yet another postponement. The state had reportedly wanted the case postponed because the National Prosecuting Authority official who was assigned the matter was absent due to bereavement.