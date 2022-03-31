Parliament chucks out ATM's motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

The National Assembly's programming committee has decided to throw out the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This comes a day after a meeting of the assembly failed to discuss the matter after the ATM, which brought the motion last year, refused to table it citing its court battle with speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

After a meeting of the committee on Thursday morning, Mapisa-Nqakula ruled that the ATM motion be removed from the parliamentary programme. However, she told the committee the ATM could resubmit the motion should it want to.

ANC MP Hope Papo was the first to motivate for the removal of the motion to give other parties a chance to also move motions against Ramaphosa.

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli supported Papo, saying the ATM would not want its motion blocking other parties from moving a motion of no confidence against the president.